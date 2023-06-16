Data quality and metrics for online samples is a hot topic in the field of public opinion and survey research. AAPOR recently released a publicly available report on this topic focused on how online panels and samples are used, drawn, maintained and more. On this episode of POP, the Public Opinion Podcast, contributors to the report discuss its details and tackle questions practitioners should think about as they start using these types of sample sources.
Host:
Cameron McPhee, SSRS Chief Methodologist
Guests:
Paul Scanlon, Senior methodologist, National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist, Pew Research Center
Executive Producer:
Yazmín García Trejo, PhD, Social Science Researcher at U.S. Census Bureau
Technical Producer and Editor:
Erin Spain, MS, Studio Spain Media Group, LLC