A study conducted on behalf of Ceridian by SSRS found that workers using Dayforce Wallet for on-demand pay value the tool for supporting their financial wellness.

65% of surveyed Dayforce Wallet users said that on-demand pay is an employer benefit that is very or extremely important to them. Simply put, on-demand pay is a benefit that employees notice and are eager to take advantage of.

Employees are putting on-demand pay in the same “essentials” bucket as other traditional benefits they rely on for their financial wellbeing. In fact, survey respondents said that on-demand pay is nearly as important to them as retirement/401(k) (83%) and life insurance (79%). Additionally, 77% of surveyed users consider Dayforce Wallet to be an important part of their financial strategy.