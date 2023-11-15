A new Deloitte and Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at NYU School of Law report “Uncovering Culture” explores the ways and extent to which US workers “cover”—that is, downplay known disfavored identities to fit into mainstream corporate cultures.

Workers report engaging in covering behaviors defined along four axes; appearance-based, affiliation-based, advocacy-based, and association-based.

SSRS conducted a survey of full- and part-time adult (18+) workers from companies with a minimum of 500 employees in the US. Both a probability panel and a non-probability panel were used to field the online survey.