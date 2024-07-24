A new survey from the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society focusing on low-income Americans shows that affordability challenges are pervasive for low-income households, a problem the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helped alleviate for those most in need. The survey finds that:
- Many are paying monthly service fees that put a strain on their household budgets, as more than 53% said that they found it either very (11%) or somewhat (42%) hard to afford their monthly internet service fee.
- Subscription vulnerability—meaning households that live at or near the poverty level, have suffered service disconnections, or struggle to pay for their broadband bill—is a reality for 43% of low-income households. For them, a home internet connection can be a “sometimes thing” and another stressor on a tight household budget.