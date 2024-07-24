A new survey from the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society focusing on low-income Americans shows that affordability challenges are pervasive for low-income households, a problem the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helped alleviate for those most in need. The survey finds that:

Many are paying monthly service fees that put a strain on their household budgets, as more than 53% said that they found it either very (11%) or somewhat (42%) hard to afford their monthly internet service fee.

Subscription vulnerability—meaning households that live at or near the poverty level, have suffered service disconnections, or struggle to pay for their broadband bill—is a reality for 43% of low-income households. For them, a home internet connection can be a “sometimes thing” and another stressor on a tight household budget.