Join SSRS and Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) for an idea group at the AAPOR national conference in Los Angeles on May 12th on Teaching America’s Youth about Public Opinion Polling.

Led by Ken Winneg, Director of Survey Research at APPC; Robyn Rapoport, Executive Vice President at SSRS; and Lance Holbert, Director of the Leonore Annenberg Institute for Civics at APPC, this session explores AAPOR’s role in supporting efforts to increase understanding and trust in polling in collaboration with the Leonore Annenberg Institute for Civics (LAIC) and K-12 education leaders.

This session will also inform the launch of a K-12 Polling Advisory Group aimed at growing AAPOR’s voice and fostering an engaged community through a collaborative partnership between AAPOR, LAIC, and K-12 education leaders.

Through the AAPOR Idea Group, we will facilitate discussions about the use of Polling Ice Breakers, developed through research conducted by AAPOR members, and opportunities to enhance polling resources for educators.

Idea Group Discussion Topics

Topics/questions to be explored include:

What are Polling Ice Breakers?

What can/should be preferred sources for Polling Ice Breakers?

How can they be used to support education about public opinion polling?

How can AAPOR support guidance provided to educators about polling?

There will be breakout exercises to facilitate ideas and generate discussion.

After the Event, we will officially launch the K-12 Polling Education Advisory Group.

Sign Up Today

Whether you’re in L.A. or not, we want to hear from you! Reach out to Ken Winneg, Robyn Rapaport, and Lance Holbert with your ideas and questions.

About the K-12 Polling Education Advisory Group

Earlier this year, AAPOR Council approved the establishment of the K-12 Polling Education Advisory Group. Aligned with AAPOR’s strategic goals, the primary objectives of the Advisory Group are to: (1) review materials developed by LAIC, in collaboration with K-12 education leaders and others, that can help educate America’s youth about public opinion polling and increase understanding and trust for both students and their parents/guardians, and (2) explore opportunities for the AAPOR community to collaborate with the Leonore Annenberg Institute for Civics (LAIC), K-12 education leaders, and other entities focused on civics education and survey research.