Americans are among the most likely to emphasize freedom as a source of pride. They are also more likely than people in many other surveyed nations to offer a negative sentiment when asked what makes them proud. And Republicans and Democrats tend to highlight different sources of pride – a partisan divide that is not as pronounced in most other countries.

We surveyed 5,153 U.S. adults from Aug. 18 to 24, 2025, online and by phone. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). This is a survey panel that represents the views of the entire U.S. adult population. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here is the survey question used for this analysis, with findings by topic. For a full, ordered list of responses by country, refer to the detailed tables in Appendix E.