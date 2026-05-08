In all regions, most Americans say their home energy costs have gone up

At least seven-in-ten adults in each of the four census-designated regions of the country – the Northeast, Midwest, South and West – say their home energy prices increased a lot or a little in the last few years.

Overall, three-quarters of U.S. adults say their home energy costs have gone up in recent years, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. This includes 42% who say these costs have gone up a lot.

Americans most commonly say it’s due to utility companies wanting to make more money

64% say this is a major reason. But many see other factors at play, too. For example, most say electrical grid upgrade costs and increased energy use at data centers are at least minor reasons for their rising bills.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 3,524 U.S. adults from March 16 to 22, 2026, including 1,236 homeowners who received questions about home insurance costs. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.