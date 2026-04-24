About three-in-ten Americans overall (32%) are very or somewhat confident that Trump can make good decisions about the war, down from 40% in August 2025. Confidence has dropped among both Republicans (-13 percentage points) and Democrats (-4 points) over this period.

For this report, we surveyed 3,507 adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Views of Russia as a partner, enemy or competitor come from an earlier survey of 8,512 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20 to Jan.26, 2026.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.