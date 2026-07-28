By a three-to-one margin, Americans are more likely to say that China, not the United States, is more advanced when it comes to developing artificial intelligence. However, many U.S. adults say they’re not sure who is more advanced, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

More Americans think that China is further advanced than the U.S. when it comes to developing AI (36%) than say the U.S. is more advanced than China (12%). Another 18% say the two countries are about equally advanced. And 33% are not sure which nation is more advanced in developing AI.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis explores Americans’ views of global artificial intelligence development. It includes how Americans gauge the importance of the United States leading in AI development; whether the U.S. or China is more advanced when it comes to AI; and whether AI will increase or decrease inequality between countries.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research adds to the Center’s long-standing research on artificial intelligence and the balance of power between the U.S. and China.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

We surveyed U.S. adults from June 22 to 28, 2026. Everyone who took these surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are our survey questions, detailed responses and methodology.