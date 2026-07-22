AI Audio Could Take Over Radio, Podcasts And Audiobooks

Spoken, the AI Audiobook Company, released a research study conducted by Edison Research at SSRS showing that Spoken’s multi-cast narration outperforms conventional human narration in engagement, favorability, and perceived quality.

“Up to now, we’d only measured consumers’ opinions on the concept of AI narration,” said Megan Lazovick, vice president of Edison Research at SSRS. “For the first time, we were able to measure real-time reactions to excerpts from an actual audiobook. Would there be a difference in acceptance between AI narration and human? What about listeners’ willingness to listen or purchase? Could they distinguish the AI version from human? What we found was a clear signal that quality matters, no matter how the narration is produced, and listeners are open to whatever improves their experience.”

The study, conducted in May 2026, is based on a survey of 1,005 fiction audiobook listeners split into two groups, each of which were made to listen to excerpts of either an AI-generated audiobook or a human-narrated one. During playback, the respondents didn’t know that AI voices were used, and they were not told which method was used for the production before they heard them.