NPORS is an annual survey of U.S. adults conducted by Pew Research Center. Respondents may answer by paper, online or over the phone. They are selected using address-based sampling from the U.S. Postal Service’s Computerized Delivery Sequence File. Pew Research Center uses NPORS to produce benchmark estimates for several topics, such as Americans’ political and religious affiliations. Read a detailed description of how the survey is conducted, as well as more information about how the Center uses NPORS.

SSRS conducted the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) for Pew Research Center using address-based sampling and a multimode protocol. The survey was fielded from Jan. 30, 2026, to June 18, 2026. In total, 2,473 respondents completed the survey online, 2,694 respondents completed the paper survey, and 344 respondents completed the survey over the phone (total n=5,511). The survey was administered in English and Spanish. The AAPOR Response Rate 1 was 30%.