Seven in 10 New Jerseyans (70%) say they take at least “some” pride in calling the Garden State home, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Thirty-five percent take “a lot” of pride in living in New Jersey, 35% “some,” 17% “a little” and 11% say they take no pride in living in the state. Democrats are more likely to indicate they take “a lot” of or “some” pride in living in the state (79%) compared with independents (67%) and Republicans (63%), though a majority of all three groups feel it to some degree.

Residents earning more than $150,000 in annual household income are less likely than their less affluent counterparts to take at least “some” pride in living in New Jersey (62%), though, again, majorities across income brackets feel prideful.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,006 adults contacted through the probability-based Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from June 25 to 29. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.