For decades, the Knight Foundation has worked to understand Americans’ lived experience with the First Amendment and free expression. SSRS is pleased to support this effort with the publication of the latest Knight Foundation poll findings).

This poll leverages the SSRS “Mega Omnibus” methodology, providing a representative sample of over 25,000 Americans. Probability samples of this size allow reporting of small segments of the U.S. population, groups representing as little as 2% of American adults. For more about the Mega Omnibus, please contact us today

Study Methodology

This study was conducted for the Knight Foundation by SSRS on the Opinion Panel Refresh Omnibus platform (“Mega Omnibus”). The SSRS Opinion Panel Refresh Omnibus is a national, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from May 4th – 26th, 2026, among a sample of 25,873 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=24,875) and telephone (n=998) and administered in English (n=25,422) and Spanish (n=451). The margin of error for total respondents is +/-0.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Refresh Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.