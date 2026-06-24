Over the past decade, the population of older adults has been increasing in Philadelphia and nationwide. From 2014 to 2024, the number of older adults ages 65 and over grew by 24% to represent 15% of the city’s population. As this cohort grows, so does the importance of understanding their experiences so policymakers and other providers can tailor services to better meet their needs.

During conversations in September 2025, there was broad agreement among participants, regardless of their demographic characteristics, about some of the things that make aging in Philadelphia easy or challenging. Many spoke highly of the ability to get around the city easily and expressed satisfaction with the quality of healthcare available to them. At the same time, many also expressed concerns regarding the increasing cost of living and limited housing options.

To help key stakeholders better understand the individual and diverse experiences behind these numbers, Pew adopted a focus group model for this study, contracting with the research firm SSRS to interview groups of older adults living in Philadelphia. The four focus groups consisted of 26 older adults from various backgrounds and neighborhoods, with different levels of economic stability. Two groups included working adults, and two consisted of retired individuals. The conversations centered on participants’ personal experiences in an effort to draw out the nuances required to better understand this population.

Read the methodology statement for more information about how the study was conducted.