SSRS is pleased to have supported the American Immigration Council in the research behind their 2026 Belonging Barometer.

This research, part of a program that began in 2021, investigates the landscape of American’s sense of how well they fit into their local communities. It includes an evaluation of the respondent’s psychological safety, agency, and sense of connection in their communities.

The research also discusses factors that contribute to a greater, and lesser, sense of belonging in communities.

For more on the methodological approach, please see our case study >>