A record-high 73% of US adults say that President Donald Trump hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with just 27% saying he’s had the right priorities.

The study was conducted for CNN via web and telephone on the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. SSRS is an independent research company. Surveys were obtained July 23-27, 2026, with a representative sample of n=1,225 respondents. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-3.2 at the 95% confidence level. The design effect is 1.3.