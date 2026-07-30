The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds many adults have yet to form an opinion on the U.S. government’s response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, though among those with a view, more say the government is falling short than say it is doing enough.

About four in ten adults (38%) say the U.S government is not doing enough to prevent an Ebola outbreak in the U.S., while one in four (23%) say the government is doing enough and 39% say they are not sure. Views are similar when it comes to the U.S. role abroad, with four in ten (40%) saying the government is not doing enough to help fight the outbreak in Africa, while one in five (18%) say the government is doing enough and 42% say they are not sure.

This KFF Health Tracking Poll/ KFF Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted June 25 – June 30, 2026, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,321 U.S. adults in English (n=1,238) and in Spanish (n=83). The sample includes 1,015 adults (n=69 in Spanish) reached through the SSRS Opinion Panel either online (n=990) or over the phone (n=25).