The 2025 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey examines the composition of care teams within primary care practices and how equipped practices say they are to meet their patients’ needs. Key findings include:

Primary care physicians in 10 countries are well prepared to manage their patients’ chronic conditions, but fewer are well prepared to manage mental health needs

About half or more primary care physicians in nearly all countries said “a lot” of the health conditions they treat are related to mental health, followed by unmet social needs and inadequate preventive care

Expanding primary care teams to include mental health providers and social workers could help practices better meet patients’ needs while easing pressure on physicians

The Commonwealth Fund contracted with SSRS to support survey design and field the survey in the U.S. and five additional countries, as well as collaborate with fieldwork partners and oversee survey administration in the other four countries. SSRS worked with contractors in each country to survey doctors from March through September 2025; the field period ranged from nine to 25 weeks. Sample sizes ranged from 318 to 2,157, and response rates ranged from 6 percent to 42 percent. Final data were weighted to align with country benchmarks along key geographic and demographic dimensions.