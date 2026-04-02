New findings from a survey conducted by SRSS show that most Americans broadly support transgender equality.

Large majorities of Americans support equal rights and protections for transgender Americans (85%), as well as equal access to healthcare (89%), workplace protections (79%), and protections for transgender students (83%).

Results of the survey show this holds true across party, race, ethnicity, and gender, and majority support among Republicans.

Data come from SSRS’s Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from February 20 through February 23, 2026, among a sample of 1,032 respondents. The survey was conducted via the web (n=1,002) and by telephone (n=30), and administered in English (n=1,005) and Spanish (n=27). The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.