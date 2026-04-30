Health care costs remain a primary economic concern for the public and voters’ top health concern heading into the 2026 midterm elections. The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds health care costs remain at the top of the list of what the public worries about being able to afford for themselves and their family, now tied with gasoline and transportation costs amid rising fuel prices. Nearly two-thirds of the public (64%) say they are at least somewhat worried about affording health care costs including the cost of health insurance and out-of-pocket costs such as for office visits and prescription drugs.

The survey was conducted April 14 – April 19, 2026, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,343 U.S. adults in English (n=1,251) and in Spanish (n=92). The sample includes 1,023 adults (n=81 in Spanish) reached through the SSRS Opinion Panel either online (n=999) or over the phone (n=24).