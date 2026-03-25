KFF’s latest Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust finds about a third (32%) of adults are turning to AI for health information and advice. This includes about three in ten (29%) who say they’ve used AI tools in the past year for information or advice about their physical health, and one in six (16%) who’ve used them for mental health information or advice.

The survey was conducted February 24 – March 2, 2026, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,343 U.S. adults in English (n=1,268) and in Spanish (n=75). The sample includes 1,019 adults (n=62 in Spanish) reached through the SSRS Opinion Panel either online (n=995) or over the phone (n=24).