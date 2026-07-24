Although American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) adults make up 5% of California’s adult population, they shoulder a disproportionate weight of chronic disease and substance use, according to a new study from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) conducted by SSRS.

The new research is the first in a series of projects funded by the California Rural Indian Health Board, Inc. (CRIHB) California Tribal Epidemiology Center (CTEC) that examines the health of American Indian and Alaska Native populations in the state.

SSRS collaborated with UCLA on the methodology and collected data, under contract with the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Adult respondents (ages 18 and older) were classified as American Indian or Alaska Native if they self-reported this identity. These respondents may or may not have also selected additional race and ethnicity identities.