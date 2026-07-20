57% of women ages 18 to 29 say they ever get health and wellness information from influencers. That is 10 percentage points higher than the share of young men, according to a fall 2025 Pew Research Center survey.

This analysis is based on two surveys of U.S. adults. The first one surveyed 5,023 adults in June 2025, and the second surveyed 5,111 adults in October 2025. Both used the Center’s American Trends Panel.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.