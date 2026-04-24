The 2025 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey of primary care physicians focused on the lived experiences of family doctors in 10 high-income countries, including Canada.

Key Findings

Almost three-quarters (72%) of Canadian family doctors are satisfied with practicing medicine, but levels have declined both in Canada and internationally.

Family doctors in Canada report high levels of stress (50%), frequent emotional distress (44%) and burnout (38%). Reported burnout for doctors in Canada is higher than the international survey average of 30%.

Technological advances may help improve job satisfaction by reducing administrative burden.

Methodology

The Commonwealth Fund contracted with Social Science Research Solutions (SSRS) to manage data collection in partnership with country contractors. Interviews were conducted between March and October 2025. Different modes — and for several countries, multiple modes (e.g., postal mail and/or email to recruit people to complete the survey online, or by mail or phone) — were used to contact physicians, generally consistent with methods used in 2022. The survey consisted of paper and online surveys, as well as computer-assisted telephone interviews, that used a common questionnaire that was translated and adjusted for country-specific wording as needed.

In Canada, SSRS conducted mail and online surveys from March 19 to October 17, 2025. Physicians in Quebec were sent all postal mailings in English and French; emails were sent in French to physicians in Quebec. Respondents in all provinces had the option to complete the survey online in English or French.