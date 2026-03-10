Public confidence that career scientists at federal health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are providing the public with trustworthy information about matters concerning public health is significantly higher than confidence in the leaders of those agencies, according to a new survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania.

The survey, conducted Feb. 3-17, 2026, among a nationally representative sample of 1,650 U.S. adults, also finds that confidence in federal health and environmental agencies on specific topics is lower than in major professional health and science associations in those areas. See the topline for the data and precise question wording.