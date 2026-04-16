Key Findings

Nearly 1 in 2 U.S. households with young children experience diaper insecurity.

Nearly half (40%) of all U.S. households with young children under age 4 in diapers report diaper insecurity.

Black and Hispanic households are disproportionately more likely to be impacted by diaper insecurity than other households experiencing diaper insecurity:

63% of Black households

49% of Hispanic households

33% of White households

23% of Asian households

62% of households with low-income reported diaper insecurity (annual household income up to 200% of the federal poverty guideline).

78% of households with diaper insecurity held jobs in the past 12 months.

More than half (54%) of households with diaper insecurity have worried about losing a job in the last year. Among households without diaper insecurity, 28% worried about losing a job.

Participants on SSRS’ survey panel were randomly recruited using a representative Address Based Sample design. Using data from the 2023 American Community Survey (ACS), 2023 SSRS Opinion Panel, September 2023 CPS Volunteering and Civic Life Supplement, and the CPS 2024 Voting and Registration Supplement, survey responses were weighted to ensure the demographic profile of the sample was representative of the target population of U.S. families. The result was a nationally representative sample of 1,006 (N=1,006) U.S. households who met the eligibility criteria detailed above.

The NDBN Diaper Check 2026: Diaper Insecurity among U.S. Children and Families, a nationally representative study commissioned by National Diaper Bank Network, is hereafter referred to as The NDBN Diaper Check 2026.

National Diaper Bank Network. (2026). The NDBN Diaper Check 2026: Diaper Insecurity among U.S. Children and Families.