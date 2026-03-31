Despite decades of civil rights protections and fair housing laws, data from the 2023 and 2024 California Health Interview Surveys (CHIS) showed that Black or African American Californians, people with disabilities, transgender and gender‑expansive residents, and those with unstable housing experienced disproportionately high rates of housing discrimination.

SSRS conducts the nation’s largest state health interview survey

Every year since 2017, SSRS has collected over 20,000 interviews with adults in California to learn about health and healthcare across the state. The study also includes several thousand interviews focused on children and with adolescents age 12-17. In 2019, SSRS worked with UCLA to transition the CHIS from an exclusively telephone methodology to an address-based sample (ABS) design with both online and telephone interviewing modes.