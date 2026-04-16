The SSRS Center for Innovation in State Research (SCISR) team is hosting an idea group at the AAPOR national conference in Los Angeles on May 12th on different ways practitioners can conduct research at the state (or substate) level.

Led by Susan Sherr, Kristen Conrad, and Arina Goyle, this session explores the research available or underway across all states, the cost implications under consideration, and the possibilities for future research in each state.

Through the AAPOR Idea Group, the SCISR team will facilitate thoughtful discussions about the successes and challenges the survey research industry faces, and brainstorm insights and possible solutions to our collective research needs.

Idea Group Discussion Topics

This idea group will explore the following questions:

What new innovations are happening in state and substate research?

How do we get sufficient sample sizes at an affordable cost?

Are there online panels that support a particular state – what are their pros and cons? And what options are there for probability panels and/or nonprobability/opt-in panels?

How do we obtain and/or maintain quality survey research and methodological rigor at a state or substate level?

What are the barriers to state and substate research and how might we overcome them?

How can we share and learn from each other?

There will also be breakout exercises to facilitate ideas and generate discussion.

After the Event

After the conference, SSRS will release a report on the discussions for everyone’s consideration.

Whether you’re in L.A. or not, we want to hear from you! Reach out to Susan Sherr, Kristen Conrad, and Arina Goyle with your ideas and questions.

About SCISR

In 2025, SSRS launched the SSRS Center for Innovation in State Research (SCISR). Drawing on decades of experience conducting rigorous research at the state, regional, and local level, SCISR advances research methodologies, creates innovative solutions, and facilitates collaboration among researchers and stakeholders. Among other SCISR initiatives, SSRS provides practical strategies, tools, and solutions to help organizations navigate complexity and improve the quality of research in state and local geographies. Through SCISR, we at SSRS hope to partner with other companies, universities, and organizations that emphasize research at the state level to centralize information and forge new pathways in doing this essential work. Contact us at info@ssrs.com to learn more about how we can help you on your journey.