The majority of New Jersey residents seem to support a larger ecosystem for local news, no matter their political affiliation, according to new findings from the Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel in collaboration with the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.

Sixty-five percent say they would like to receive more news about their local area, 27% say they would like the same amount and 4% say they would like to see less. Fifty-six percent say would like to see more statewide news, 34% would like to see the same amount and 5% would like to see less.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,568 New Jersey adults contacted through the RutgersEagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from March 27 to March 30. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.