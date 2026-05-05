A new Rutgers–Eagleton Poll conducted for Start Strong NJ finds a sizable majority of New Jerseyans believes it is difficult to find quality, affordable childcare — and that high costs are a significant barrier for parents working and a drag on the state’s economy.

Only 11% of those surveyed say finding quality, affordable childcare in New Jersey is “very” or “somewhat easy,” compared to 55% who call it “somewhat” or “very difficult.” More than half (53%) view the lack of affordable childcare as a major barrier for parents who want to work; 19% call it a minor barrier.

The survey reveals the universality of New Jersey’s childcare crisis. Significant pluralities across income levels, gender, political identification, race and ethnicity, and among those living in New Jersey’s urban, suburban, and exurban regions and near the Jersey Shore believe it’s difficult to find quality, affordable childcare and that this is a barrier to parents working.

The results are from a statewide poll of 1,568 adults contacted through the probability-based Rutgers–Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from March 27 to March 30. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.