Gov. Mikie Sherrill nears the end of her first 100 days in office with ratings on par with New Jersey governors of recent past and marks that indicate an electorate still forming its opinions of the new state leader, according to the latest poll from Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel.

Now that Sherrill has assumed office, 44% have a favorable impression of her, while 29% have an unfavorable one. Both positive and negative opinions have each ticked up a few points since January as more New Jerseyans take a side, but a quarter (24%) still have no opinion on the governor and 3% say they don’t know who she is.