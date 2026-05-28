Stephen Colbert’s sign-off as the host of the CBS “The Late Show” may signal the end of a ​historic TV franchise, but the late-night tradition is moving to podcasts.

“He got pushed off late-night,” said Megan Lazovick, vice president of research at Edison Research at SSRS. “Now, he has this huge career, and really the freedom to do whatever he wants.”

YouTube’s dominance in the living room has helped fuel the surge in podcasts, particularly video podcasts, which look like TV talk shows. It has become the most popular destination for weekly podcasts, eclipsing Spotify and Apple, according to Edison Research at SSRS. It ⁠now ranks 15th among the nation’s top 50 podcasts and has racked up more than 230 million downloads since it debuted in 2018.