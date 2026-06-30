Findings from the 2026 Infinite Dial Australia illustrate the power of commercial radio in Australia, with the medium reaching more Australians weekly than any other audio source. Commercial radio surpasses other audio platforms by significant margins, reaching four times more Australians weekly than ad-supported Spotify. Streaming radio also plays an important role in the Australian audio landscape, with 1 in 3 Australians 25-54 listening to streamed radio weekly. The full report also details the growth of podcasts in Australia. The majority (55%) of Australians 10+ now consume podcasts monthly, up from 52% in 2025.

The 2026 Infinite Dial Australia by Edison Research at SSRS is published in partnership with Commercial Radio & Audio, LiSTNR, Tapt Media, ACE, Nova Entertainment, and ARN.