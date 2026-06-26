In 2026, more listeners than ever before are tuning in to audio platforms and making spoken word part of their daily lives. National Public Media compiled the key insights for brands from top industry research sources, illustrating The Power of Audio.

According to The Infinite Dial 2026 from Edison Research at SSRS, streaming audio listening is at an all-time high. As audio listenership continues to grow, spoken word is expanding and becoming part of the routines of millions.

Edison Research at SSRS’s 2026 Share of Ear found that podcasting is now the #1 platform by share of spoken word listening, narrowly surpassing radio with a 40% share. And its reach has broken previous records, according to The Infinite Dial, with 45% of the population listening weekly.

narrowly surpassing radio with a 40% share. And its reach has broken previous records, according to The Infinite Dial, with The Infinite Dial 2026 found that smart device ownership has become a mainstay in most people’s lives, with 91% of the population owning a smartphone. Smart speaker ownership saw its largest gain this past year since 2021, jumping up to 39%, a 4% increase in only a year.