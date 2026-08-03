Spotify, SiriusXM Podcast Network, and iHeartPodcasts continue to lead U.S. Podcast Networks for Weekly Reach

Edison Research at SSRS announces the Top 10 Podcast Networks in the U.S. based on average weekly network reach for the second quarter of 2026.

Spotify remains in the top spot after taking over #1 in Q1 2026 and is followed once again by SiriusXM Podcast Network at #2 and iHeartPodcasts at #3. Red Seat Ventures holds steady at #4 after joining the list last quarter. Daylight Media/QCODE debuts in the Top 10 for the first time, taking the #10 spot.

The Top Podcast Networks are ranked by the reach of the network that represents the advertising for the show, not the platform or app that audiences use to access podcasts.

Who does it measure?

The list ranks podcast networks based on total audience reach from Edison Podcast Metrics™.

How was it measured?

In the second quarter of 2026, Edison Research at SSRS fielded surveys every day with a total sample size of 5,006 weekly podcast consumers ages 13 and older.

How is consumption recorded?

Respondents are asked on an unaided basis to list all the shows they listened to or watched in the week before being contacted and then consumption is rolled up to the network level based on those responses.

How are rankings compiled?

Rankings are compiled by measuring the total unduplicated reach of all the shows represented by a given network.

How is the data weighted?

Data is weighted to the universe of weekly podcast consumers obtained from The Infinite Dial 2026, also from Edison Research at SSRS.

For more information about Edison Podcast Metrics™, contact us.