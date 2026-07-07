Glen Mills, PA, USA, July 7, 2026 – Edison Research at SSRS announced today that The UK Podcast Consumer 2026 will be presented in a webinar next Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 2:00pm BST (London) / 9:00am EDT (New York).

Backed by an unmatched depth of original research, Edison Research at SSRS delivers a comprehensive view of podcast consumption in the UK.

Gabriel Soto, Senior Director of Research, will present the report offering never-before-seen insights. Among the findings, the study will showcase key behavioral trends, such as YouTube’s rise to the top as the UK’s go-to podcast service. It will reveal UK podcast audience attitudes towards AI in the medium, and highlight why advertisers should include podcasting in their marketing playbook.

The study includes findings from Edison Podcast Metrics™ UK.