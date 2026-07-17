Glen Mills, PA, USA, July 17, 2026 – Edison Research at SSRS announces the Top 50 Podcasts in the U.S. from Edison Podcast Metrics™ based on reach for the second quarter of 2026 among weekly podcast consumers ages 13+.

The Top Podcasts in the U.S. Q2 2026

The Joe Rogan Experience, Crime Junkie, and The Daily top the list, as they did in Q1 2026. The top five shows remain in the same order as Q1, while changes elsewhere in the Top 10 are noted parenthetically below. No new podcasts entered the Top 10 this quarter. The full Top 50 rankings appear below.

The Top 10 Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie The Daily Call Her Daddy Smartless Dateline NBC (+1) New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce (+3) The Past Weekend with Theo Von Stuff You Should Know (-3) MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories (-1)

The Top 50 Podcasts

Notable Moves

Huberman Lab jumps to 22nd. No such thing as bad publicity? In April, Andrew Huberman was linked to a 2024 smear campaign targeting his ex-girlfriend, following her involvement in a critical New York Magazine exposé of Huberman in Q1 2024, the only quarter in which Huberman Lab ranked higher (21st).

No such thing as bad publicity? In April, Andrew Huberman was linked to a 2024 smear campaign targeting his ex-girlfriend, following her involvement in a critical New York Magazine exposé of Huberman in Q1 2024, the only quarter in which Huberman Lab ranked higher (21st). The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett reaches a record high , breaking into the top 20 for the first time. Two of Bartlett’s high-profile guests in Q2 include JD Vance and Ivanka Trump.

, breaking into the top 20 for the first time. Two of Bartlett’s high-profile guests in Q2 include JD Vance and Ivanka Trump. The Bill Simmons Podcast surges 17 positions to break into the top 25 for the first time. The title has been available on Netflix since January

The title has been available on Netflix since January Bubbling under: Ologies with Alie Ward, a science podcast that claims to “ask smart people stupid questions,” has climbed the charts over the years. In 55th place, the podcast just misses the top 50.

In the Top 50 Podcasts for the First Time

The Rest is History enters the top 50 for the first time. The show dedicated a series to the U.S. founding fathers in time for America’s 250th anniversary.

The Why Files breaks into the top 50. The podcast covered the release of unsealed UFO documents in quarter 2. The Artemis II flyby in April coincided with the show’s recurring theme of moon landing conspiracy theories.

The Bulwark, a political podcast founded by two anti-MAGA Republicans, also debuts in the top 50.

Notable Decline

Of the top 50 shows in Q2, The Megyn Kelly Show sees the biggest drop in weekly audience size. The show dropped 25 rankings since last quarter, from 19 to 44.

About Edison Podcast Metrics™

The podcast show ranker from Edison Research at SSRS is derived from data collected continuously during the second quarter of 2026, interviewing 5,006 weekly podcast consumers ages 13 and older in the U.S. Participants indicate which podcasts they listened to or watched in the past week along with a variety of demographic, psychographic, and purchase-behavior information. This ranker measures reach as a percentage of the weekly podcast audience.