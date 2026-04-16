A majority of New Jerseyans continue to struggle to afford basic necessities and, while that difficulty has eased slightly across most categories since last polled in October, residents are increasingly feeling the pain at the gas pump and other transportation costs, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Among New Jerseyans for whom costs were applicable, approximately two-thirds find it difficult to afford education costs, including student loans (68%, down 3 points from October), followed by utility bills (63%, down 8 points), housing (62%, down 6 points), healthcare (60%, down 4 points), gasoline and transportation costs (59%, up 5 points), and groceries and food costs (59%, down 9 points).