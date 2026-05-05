A new Pew Research Center survey finds that a majority (53%) believe the U.S. does not consider other countries’ interests much or at all.

This share is up sharply from 27% in 2023, during Joe Biden’s administration, with most of the change taking place among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

For this report, we surveyed 3,507 adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.