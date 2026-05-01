Americans’ assessments of President Donald Trump have declined steadily over the last several months. His job approval rating now stands at 34% – the lowest mark of his second term. He has also lost ground across a variety of personal attributes and issue areas.

One of the steepest declines has been in the share of Americans who say Trump “keeps his promises.” Today, 38% say this describes Trump very or fairly well, down from 43% last August and 51% shortly after his reelection in November 2024.

We surveyed 5,103 U.S. adults from April 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.