A Pew Research Center survey conducted in April finds that 66% of Latino Trump voters approve of his job performance. That’s down 27 percentage points since the start of his second term.

Meanwhile, the share of non-Hispanic Trump voters who approve of his performance has fallen by 16 points, to 79%. As a result, the gap in Trump voters’ evaluations of the president has widened since February 2025.

We surveyed 5,103 U.S. adults from April 20 to 26, 2026, including 778 Hispanic adults. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

In this analysis, we specifically looked at validated voters – adult citizens who had a record of voting, based on official state election results. We asked them who they voted for in a survey conducted after the 2024 election.

Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.