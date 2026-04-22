For the better part of a decade, most Americans have had negative views of China. This is still the case, but the share with a favorable view has ticked up, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in March.

Today, 27% of Americans have a positive opinion of China. That has risen 6 percentage points since last year and nearly doubled since 2023. And it’s part of a modest softening of Americans’ opinion of China on multiple fronts.

This analysis uses data from two Center surveys. One survey polled 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. The other was of 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in these surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses, and the methodologies for the March and January surveys.