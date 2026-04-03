Americans’ views of both the Democratic and Republican parties remain deeply negative, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

About one-quarter of the public holds a negative view of both parties. Voters in that group prefer the Democrats in the upcoming midterms by 31 points.

Just 28% of Americans hold a favorable view of the Democratic Party, with the Republican Party a few points higher at 32%, in large part because Republicans take a more positive view of their own party than do Democrats.