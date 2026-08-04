Just over half of Americans (53%) currently have an unfavorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court, while a smaller share (45%) views the court favorably.

Opinions of the court have been relatively stable over the last few years, and favorable views remain close to a three-decade low, according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults.

The court’s favorable rating is 20 percentage points lower today than in April 2021, when 65% of Americans held a positive view.

We surveyed 3,554 U.S. adults from July 6 to 12, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.