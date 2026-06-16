For many U.S. parents who work full time, the line between work and family is not well defined:

70% say they take care of parenting-related tasks while they’re working.

59% say they take care of work-related tasks when they’re with their children.

54% say it’s difficult for them to balance their work and family responsibilities.

The report is based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey of 2,242 U.S. working parents conducted March 2-15, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of U.S. working parents.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

In addition to survey data, the report also includes analysis of parents in the labor force using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.