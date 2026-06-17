A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS suggests the public is divided on “culture war” issues. Just shy of half of Americans think society has gone too far in its acceptance of different cultures, gender identities, sexual orientations, and backgrounds, while a little over half reject that characterization.

Other divides are more lopsided. Only about one-third of Americans think the country would be improved by a return to 1950s ideals about traditional gender roles. Another 45% say it would be worse – up from 34% in 1997, a shift that’s mostly due to a growing consensus among American women.

The CNN poll was conducted among 2,480 adults nationwide by SSRS from May 7-31, using a combination of online and telephone interviews. The survey samples were originally drawn from two sources – an address-based sample and a random-digit dial sample of prepaid cell phone numbers – and combined. Respondents were contacted by mail, phone or text. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.