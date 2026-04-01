President Donald Trump’s approval rating for handling the economy has fallen to a new career low of 31%, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, reflecting growing pessimism among Americans over the issue they consistently describe as the most important.

Roughly two-thirds of Americans say Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the US, up 10 points since January. Just 27% say they approve of Trump’s handling of inflation, down from 44% one year ago.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS online and by phone from March 26-30 among a random national sample of 1,201 adults. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.