A new Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin finds registered voters have begun to tune into the state Supreme Court election on April 7, but many remain undecided. Chris Taylor is the choice of 23% and Maria Lazar is supported by 17%, while 53% remain undecided and 7% say they won’t vote. In February, 66% were undecided with 17% for Taylor and 12% for Lazar. More Republicans than Democrats remain undecided among registered voters.

The Marquette Law School Poll is the most extensive statewide polling project in Wisconsin history. This survey was conducted March 11-18, 2026, interviewing 850 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The survey was conducted with a hybrid sample of 619 respondents selected from the Wisconsin voter registration list, and 231 selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel, a sample drawn from postal addresses across the state and invited to take part in surveys online.