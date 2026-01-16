A new governor may be heading to Trenton, but New Jerseyans’ top priority for Mikie Sherrill is a familiar one, according to the latest RutgersEagleton Poll. Residents think Sherrill should focus first and foremost on taxes, a problem that has taken the top spot for New Jerseyans for 15 years straight. Twenty-eight percent say Sherrill should tackle taxes, with poll responses heavily dominated by residents specifically mentioning property taxes. Another 19% say Sherrill should focus first on affordability or cost of living in the state, though the umbrella theme of affordability pervaded other topics, too, such as housing and health care.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,570 New Jersey adults contacted through the RutgersEagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from Dec. 29, 2025, to Jan. 6, 2026. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.