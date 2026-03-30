About six-in-ten Americans say that patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is either morally acceptable (34%) or not a moral issue (29%). Another 35% say it’s morally wrong, according to the survey, which was conducted in spring 2025.

We surveyed 8,937 U.S. adults from May 5 to 11, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are our survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.